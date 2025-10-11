“I just wanted…” – Manchester United star speaks out on major transfer decision

Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Bryan Mbeumo
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has spoken out on his decision not to seal a transfer to a Saudi Pro League club in the summer.

The Portugal international has seemingly confirmed that he said no to moving to Saudi, whilst also adding that Man Utd didn’t want to let him go.

According to Fernandes, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on his official X account, it was nothing to do with thinking about next summer’s World Cup.

It might have been a risk for Fernandes to leave a major European club for Saudi Arabia in terms of his place in the national team, but he insists that had nothing to do with his decision.

See below for Fernandes’ quotes about the possible Saudi move, as relayed by Romano…

Bruno Fernandes on rejecting Saudi transfer

“I didn’t close the door to move to Saudi because of the World Cup — that was never on my mind,” he said. “I just wanted to stay at the club, and the club wanted me to stay. That’s all.”

United fans will be glad to hear that Fernandes was keen to stay, and it’s clearly also the right decision by the club not to let such an important player go.

Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans
Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
It’s been a difficult period for MUFC, so it’s a big boost that a world class performer like Fernandes remains committed to the project.

What next for Bruno Fernandes?

Still, it seems unlikely that this story is going to go away completely, as per Indy Kaila’s recent post on X…

It seems Fernandes remains a Saudi target, and it might be that at some point United will feel they have to cash in on an ageing player for potentially huge money.

For now, though, the 31-year-old will surely be hugely important for Ruben Amorim’s side this season as they look to get back to challenging for a place in Europe.

