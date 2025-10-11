Transfer request: Man United target’s agent set for crunch meeting next month

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Wolves
Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Wolves (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will be excited to hear that Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is reportedly ready to hand in a transfer request.

The Cameroon international has impressed a great deal during his time at Brighton and the Red Devils have shown a strong interest in him in recent times.

Baleba has been on Man Utd’s radar for some time now, and journalist Indy Kaila says the player is ready to try to force his way out of Brighton.

See below for Indy Kaila’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as he says that Baleba’s agent will have a meeting with Seagulls chiefs next month…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it might be tricky for Brighton to keep an unhappy player if he tries to force his way out, as we saw with Alexander Isak and the saga between Liverpool and Newcastle United in the summer just gone.

Carlos Baleba among Manchester United’s midfield targets

United will surely continue to pursue Baleba, but there are also a few other big names on their radar in that area of the pitch.

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Fulham
Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is another MUFC target to watch, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

United also like Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume as an alternative to Baleba, as first reported exclusively for the Daily Briefing.

Still, many United fans will likely feel that Baleba is the best out of all of those options, looking like being another Moises Caicedo-esque player for Brighton.

Caicedo ended up leaving for huge money to join Chelsea, where he’s continued to establish himself as one of the finest players in the world in his position.

