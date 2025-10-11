“No significant strengths” – Chelsea star branded a bit of a dud in brutal tweet

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans will have had mixed feelings when their club moved to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the summer.

The Argentine was a bit of a controversial figure at Old Trafford, having started out as a promising youngster who looked like he had the potential to become a real world-beater.

However, in the end Garnacho was not too popular with Man Utd fans due to a lack of consistency and some signs of a poor attitude.

Garnacho hasn’t started particularly well at Chelsea, and now leading football stats site WhoScored has ruled that he’s a player without any significant strengths, while his weaknesses are aerial duals and crossing, the latter of which is a bit of a problem for a winger…

This is pretty brutal from WhoScored, even if it wasn’t initially intended to come across that way.

Can Alejandro Garnacho turn his career around at Chelsea?

Garnacho has shown of signs of immense potential, and perhaps he just needs the right manager to harness that.

There have been plenty of quality players who couldn’t find their best form at United, so Garnacho is far from the first to encounter that problem.

Perhaps the 21-year-old will flourish at Stamford Bridge with time, but it hasn’t quite happened for him yet.

Alejandro Garnacho reacts during Chelsea's game vs Lincoln City
Alejandro Garnacho reacts during Chelsea’s game vs Lincoln City (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Bryan Mbeumo
“I just wanted…” – Manchester United star speaks out on major transfer decision
Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen
Key problem in Manchester United transfer target’s contract talks revealed by top journalist
Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal
Tier 1 journalist names Chelsea and Bayern as transfer suitors for €50m-rated star

Did Chelsea even need to sign Garnacho?

Chelsea’s decision to sign Garnacho when they already brought in Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian in one summer seems a bit strange.

If the deal doesn’t work out, then serious questions have to be asked of the west London giants when there were clearly other areas of their squad that needed strengthening, such as defence and goalkeeper.

More Stories Alejandro Garnacho

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *