“No significant strengths” – Chelsea star branded a bit of a dud in brutal tweet

Chelsea fans will have had mixed feelings when their club moved to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the summer.

The Argentine was a bit of a controversial figure at Old Trafford, having started out as a promising youngster who looked like he had the potential to become a real world-beater.

However, in the end Garnacho was not too popular with Man Utd fans due to a lack of consistency and some signs of a poor attitude.

Garnacho hasn’t started particularly well at Chelsea, and now leading football stats site WhoScored has ruled that he’s a player without any significant strengths, while his weaknesses are aerial duals and crossing, the latter of which is a bit of a problem for a winger…

?? Alejandro Garnacho's statistically calculated WhoScored characteristics: ? Strengths ?????? ??? ?? ??????????? ????????? ? Weaknesses ? Aerial Duels

? Crossing https://t.co/Lrp3PKkQFY pic.twitter.com/oT6Wskzdei — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 10, 2025

This is pretty brutal from WhoScored, even if it wasn’t initially intended to come across that way.

Can Alejandro Garnacho turn his career around at Chelsea?

Garnacho has shown of signs of immense potential, and perhaps he just needs the right manager to harness that.

There have been plenty of quality players who couldn’t find their best form at United, so Garnacho is far from the first to encounter that problem.

Perhaps the 21-year-old will flourish at Stamford Bridge with time, but it hasn’t quite happened for him yet.

Did Chelsea even need to sign Garnacho?

Chelsea’s decision to sign Garnacho when they already brought in Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian in one summer seems a bit strange.

If the deal doesn’t work out, then serious questions have to be asked of the west London giants when there were clearly other areas of their squad that needed strengthening, such as defence and goalkeeper.