Tier 1 journalist names Chelsea and Bayern as transfer suitors for €50m-rated star

Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Bayern Munich both look to be involved in the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, according to Christian Falk.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CF Bayern Insider column, Falk discussed Murillo’s situation and asking price after his superb form at Forest.

The talented Brazilian will surely earn the chance to join a bigger club at some point, and this is not the first time we’ve seen Chelsea linked with him.

Murillo has been talked up as a Chelsea target for some time now, including by outlets such as Football Insider, and the 23-year-old would certainly fit the Blues’ strategy of recruiting the world’s best young players.

Where next for Murillo as Chelsea and Bayern Munich linked with transfer?

Discussing Murillo as an option for Bayern, Falk stated that the impressive young defender would likely cost around €50m and also be a target for Chelsea if he moves in the near future.

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich have added Murillo to their shortlist. This is because they don’t know what’s going to happen with their own defensive talent in the near future,” Falk said.

“Murillo is on this list. He’s been doing very, very well in the Premier League. Forest, of course, gave him a new contract in January in part because Real Madrid were looking at him.

“Bayern can imagine bringing the 23-year-old centre-back into the squad.

“However, his transfer fee won’t be an easy one for FC Bayern. We suspect it’ll be over €50m [£43.5m] that they would have to pay, but one advantage is that he doesn’t have a particularly high salary at the moment, so he would fit well into the Bayern squad.

“Bayern, however, are not alone; I heard that Chelsea are also interested. Nonetheless, he could be a good option for Bayern Munich.”

Murillo looks like a necessary signing for Chelsea

Chelsea surely need to make sure they’re at the front of the queue for Murillo’s signature as they look in need of new additions in defence.

The west London giants slightly neglected that area of their squad this summer as they instead focused on bringing in a host of new attacking signings such as Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao Willian, and Facundo Buonanotte.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca is still having to line up with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, so CFC would do well to bring in an upgrade.

Murillo looks like an ideal fit, so Chelsea would do well to ensure they can see off competition for his signature.