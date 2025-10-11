Fans of Chelsea wave flags to show support for their team. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

The South American has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club, and his performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit needs more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the World Cup winner would be an exceptional acquisition.

He will add creativity and control to the side from the deep. Real Madrid are missing a player with his skill set since the departure of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Chelsea player in the coming months.

According to Football Insider, the player is happy and content with life at Chelsea, and he is not looking to push for a move away from the club. The development will come as a huge boost for Chelsea. They will look to keep their best players at the club, and Fernandez is certainly an indispensable asset. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they cannot afford to lose the South American.

Enzo Fernandez happy at Chelsea

Pete O’Rourke said: “It seems he’s happy and content with life at Chelsea and Chelsea are happy with Enzo Fernandez who has been playing in a bit more of an attacking role under Enzo Maresca. “He’s really impressed in that role as well. So given how well, he’s performed for Chelsea with such a long contract in place, I could not imagine that Chelsea would look to sell him unless somebody was able to make an offer well in excess of what Chelsea paid for him. “Although Real Madrid do seem like they are interested, it seems a difficult deal to do.”

Can Real Madrid sign Fernandez?

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Real Madrid will have to come forward with a proposal to tempt the London club. They would need to convince the player to join the club as well.

There is no doubt that the Chelsea star is a top-class player, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He is still only 24, and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player.