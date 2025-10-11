Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea want at least £120 million for Enzo Fernandez, amidst interest from Real Madrid.

The Argentine World Cup winner has only gone from strength to strength since joining the Premier League giants back in 2023. He has been one of their standout performers in recent seasons, and it has put him on the wishlist of Real Madrid.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are ready to negotiate the departure of Fernandez, but they want at least £120 million to let go of one of their mainstays. Real Madrid are believed to be massive admirers of the 24-year-old, but the price tag could complicate matters.

Chelsea want a fortune to sell Fernandez

The London club forked out around £106.8 million to sign him from Benfica back in the day. The Argentine midfielder established himself as one of their mainstays in no time and hasn’t looked back since.

Not only is he considered an essential part of their project under Enzo Maresca, but he is also widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the English top flight. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, Fernandez is equally effective in a defensive as well as an attacking role.

Given his importance, the Blues have no intentions of parting ways with him unless there is an extraordinary offer on the table. The report suggests the London club will only sit on the negotiation table if there is an offer worth £120 million.

Real Madrid face a stumbling block

While Real Madrid are keen on his signature as they look to reinforce Xabi Alonso’s midfield, and they are known for their financial might, Chelsea’s valuation could leave them out of the race.

Los Blancos continue to monitor him, but any potential move might require significant sacrifice from their end. They already have Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga in their squad and might have to part ways with one of them to make room for Fernandez’s arrival.