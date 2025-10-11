Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 21-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and top teams are keen on securing his signature. The Eagles are now looking at potential replacements, and they have identified the Rangers star Nicolas Raskin as a potential option, as per Fichajes.

Raskin was linked with Leeds United during the summer transfer window. He has been previously linked with Aston Villa as well.

Nicolas Raskin to replace Wharton?

The 24-year-old Belgian has done quite well at the Scottish club, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition. However, Wharton is a tremendous talent and replacing him with Raskin might prove to be a downgrade. There is no doubt that the Belgian is a quality player, but he has yet to prove himself at the highest level.

The move to the Premier League from Scotland is a huge step up, and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football and make an instant impact. Raskin has been described as “tireless” because of his style of play.

Wharton is an elite talent

Wharton is 21, and he’s already one of the best midfielders in the league. He will only improve with coaching and experience. Crystal Palace will need a prodigious young talent to replace him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Several teams are monitoring his situation, and there are likely to be multiple offers on the table for him at the end of the season. Crystal Palace have shown that they will not allow their best players to leave easily. They will demand a premium for him, and it will be interesting to see if any club is prepared to break the Bank for the England international.

Meanwhile, Raskin will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and Crystal Palace could be an attractive destination for him.