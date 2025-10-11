LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Stockport County at Selhurst Park on January 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are plotting a raid on rivals West Ham United for their defensive mainstay Max Kilman.

The Eagles have started preparing for life without Marc Guehi. Oliver Glasner’s team are exploring the market for potential replacements, as their skipper’s future is up in the air because of his contract situation.

According to a report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace have their eyes set on West Ham United’s Max Kilman. The Eagles could make a move for the 28-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Guehi set to leave in 2026

Guehi was on the verge of leaving Selhurst Park this summer. Liverpool had an agreement in place with the Eagles. However, Steven Parish blocked the move in the eleventh hour.

While the 25-year-old continues to wear the armband at Crystal Palace, his future is still uncertain. His contract runs out at the end of the season, and a new deal is nowhere in the picture. He could either leave the club mid-season or run down his deal to become a free agent next summer.

Max Kilman could replace Guehi at Crystal Palace

The Eagles have been planning for his eventual departure, and they have identified Kilman as the perfect replacement. He is a proven Premier League star with a lot of experience, and he could certainly help their cause.

However, signing him won’t be that straightforward because of multiple reasons. His contract runs until the summer of 2031, and having spent £40 million to sign him, the Hammers would want a significant fee to let him leave.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival has further complicated matters. The Portuguese manager, who took charge last month, is believed to be a massive admirer of the 28-year-old centre-back. Having worked with him at Wolves, he might want him to be one of his mainstays going forward.