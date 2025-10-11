Key problem in Manchester United transfer target’s contract talks revealed by top journalist

Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Manchester United look to have been given a boost in their transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich central defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Red Devils have been linked with Upamecano by Bild in recent times, and now Christian Falk has provided an important update on the France international’s situation.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CF Bayern Insider column, Falk denied reports that Bayern had made progress on a new contract for Upamecano.

The leading German journalist explained that talks have been going on for some time now, but the signing-on bonus looks like being a major issue.

Falk also mentioned Liverpool and Real Madrid as potential destinations for Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano no closer to signing new Bayern Munich contract

Discussing the Upamecano contract situation, Falk said: “There is a kind of agreement between Bayern and Upamecano about a base salary, as he’s going to be a free agent in the summer, but there is always a signing fee! And the signing fee is a problem in these talks.

“You have Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich and he was in the same situation last year. The Canadian got a lot of money, we heard around €20m-22m [£17.4m-19.1m], just for the signing fee! Upamecano, of course, knows about this and has been asking, “What about my signing fee?”

“If he goes to another club like Liverpool, he will get a signing fee as a free agent. Real Madrid and PSG are also interested. So, this is really difficult for Bayern as the wage bill for the team is already quite high, and there’s a target in place to lower this by 20% for the whole team. This makes things really difficult.

“I heard the difference between what Bayern Munich want to pay and what Upamecano wants is still very, very big.”

Where next for Dayot Upamecano?

Upamecano could be a fine signing for United, who look in need of more signings in a few positions right now.

The 26-year-old is one of the top defensive players in Europe on his day, and it seems clear he could fit in well at United or Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim could do well to bring in more experience alongside talented young defenders like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, but it remains to be seen if Upamecano would be tempted by MUFC if clubs like LFC are also involved.

Upamecano could also surely have a key role in Arne Slot’s back four as Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, while they could also do with a younger player to come in as Virgil van Dijk will be 35 next season.