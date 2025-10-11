Manchester United could lose a big name in January (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. He has been linked with multiple clubs.

Pete O’Rourke has revealed on Football Insider that there is a real possibility that the 20-year-old could leave the club in January if his situation does not change. He’s struggling for regular opportunities, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United every week. He will look to keep his chances of competing in the World Cup with England alive, and he needs to play more often.

Kobbie Mainoo to leave?

He said: “If he’s not playing regularly between now and January, and if the player does push for a potential move away, then there’s is a real possibility that he could move. “But, Manchester United don’t really want to let Kobbie Mainoo leave. They did the same in the summer when there was a bit of talk that he could leave and the player was ready to move on in search of regular first-team football. “They blocked any move from Mainoo and I would imagine they would look to do the same in January because he probably will be needed by United for this season in case there’s any injuries or anything else. “They’ll be confident that they can keep all of them and I don’t think they’ll be willing to let such a talented player like that leave United when they probably need all their best players to help Ruben Amorim have a successful season.”

Man United must keep Mainoo

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to provide him with more opportunities. The 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance. Losing him would be a blow for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if they can hold onto the player for now.

They should do everything in their power to keep a talented young player like him at the club for the long term. Even if they fail to do so, they must not let him leave in January. They are already lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park, and losing the 20-year-old in January would be a devastating blow. They will struggle to replace the player, and it would weaken their squad massively.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has been linked with multiple clubs recently. There is unlikely to be a shortage of top teams looking to sign him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 20-year-old deserves to compete at a high level with a big club, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.