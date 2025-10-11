Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Betis are keen on signing Chelsea attacking sensation Marc Guiu on loan when the transfer window reopens.

Marc Guiu’s loan spell at Sunderland was cut short following an injury crisis at Chelsea. While they did bring him back just weeks after his move to Black Cats, the teenage attacking sensation hasn’t had enough minutes at Stamford Bridge so far.

The lack of game time hasn’t pleased the 19-year-old striker, who seems to be considering his options. According to a report from Fichajes, Real Betis have emerged as a potential destination for the Barcelona graduate. Manuel Pellegrini’s team seem interested in securing his services mid-season.

Guiu’s move to Chelsea hasn’t worked out

Guiu came up the ranks at La Masia. He got promoted to the Catalan giants’ first team at the start of 2024, but six months down the line, Chelsea struck a deal to sign the Spanish striker.

Things didn’t really go according to plan for him during his debut campaign, as he got very limited game time. With the Blues signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the summer, they decided to send him out on loan to Sunderland.

However, an injury to Delap and Nicolas Jackson’s departure forced them to recall him. However, the Blues haven’t handed him enough minutes since his return. Delap’s potential return will further impact his chances of playing first-team football.

Guiu is pushing for a move away

As a result, the 19-year-old is considering parting ways with the Blues in the upcoming transfer window. While a return to Sunderland is on the cards, the Black Cats might be reluctant to bring him back, given how things panned out in the summer.

But a loan move to Spain can certainly help his cause. Guiu wants regular first-team action, and Real Betis might be more than willing to hand him an important role in their team. Manuel Pellegrini seeks more firepower, and the teenager can surely help their cause.

However, it will be interesting to see whether he is ready to make the switch and if both clubs can agree on mutually beneficial terms.