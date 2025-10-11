Liverpool transfer target has told current club he wants to leave

England players lining up before their game with Wales (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly not be alone in their transfer pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

Guehi has been a star performer for Palace and is also increasingly a regular in the England national team, so the interest in him is no surprise.

According to Falk, Guehi has informed Palace that he wants to leave, and it looks like that’s what’s going to happen as he heads into the final few months of his contract at Selhurst Park.

As well as Liverpool, it seems the 25-year-old also has interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Marc Guehi transfer latest from Christian Falk

Discussing Guehi’s situation, Falk said: “Marc Guehi is a very interesting player for Bayern Munich.”

He added: “The bigger problem FC Bayern will face is whether or not Guehi is still on the market by the time the Bundesliga outfit finds out what Upamecano’s decision is.

“We know there are talks. Bayern want to sign him. But Liverpool F.C. were very far along with this deal in the summer, and I heard that Real Madrid is a really interesting option for the Eagles centre-half – perhaps his favourite one, as we heard!

“It’s clear: Marc Guehi has already told the club that he wants to leave, and will leave, in the summer. There are many clubs following him; Tottenham are keen, Chelsea are not so involved in the poker at the moment (despite the player coming from the Blues’ academy), and many others.”

Liverpool need to win the race for Marc Guehi

LFC were so close to signing Guehi in the summer, and they’ll no doubt feel they still need this signing as a priority.

The Reds could do with a new younger centre-back signing as Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, and there’s also the matter of Ibrahima Konate’s future.

Like Guehi, Konate is looking like becoming a free agent at the end of this season, and it would be a huge blow if Liverpool were to lose him without bringing in a top class replacement.

Guehi seems ideal as he’s already proven in the Premier League, but it seems clear there’ll be competition for the England international.