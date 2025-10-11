Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent weeks.

As per Fichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in the 22-year-old defender. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Liverpool could use Castello Lukeba

The 22-year-old is a talented young defender with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Liverpool could use a player like him, especially with the future of Ibrahima Konate uncertain.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions yet. Liverpool will need to replace him, and signing Lukeba could prove to be a wise decision.

Chelsea and Man United keen on Lukeba

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in Lukeba. They have had multiple injury problems at the back this season, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. The 22-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them, and he has the quality to improve them immediately as well. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be exciting for the Bundesliga defender. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done.

Finally, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the French defender would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether the German outfit is prepared to sanction his departure. Signing him for €60 million could prove to be a solid investment. The 22-year-old is a promising young talent, and he could justify the investment in the near future.