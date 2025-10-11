“What I am being told” – Liverpool no longer in pole position, 10 clubs ready to pounce for free transfer

Marc Guehi in action for England against Wales (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to be back to square one with their transfer pursuit of Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

As many as ten other clubs are now also in the mix for Guehi’s signature, with the Reds’ previous advantage from the summer no longer applying.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, who has made it clear that as many as ten other clubs could now rival Liverpool with the signing of Guehi when he comes to the end of his Palace contract.

The clubs rivalling Liverpool for Guehi have been named as: Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

Marc Guehi transfer now looking more complicated for Liverpool

Bailey has stressed that Liverpool could still sign Guehi, but it’s just no longer looking as clear cut as it was in the summer.

“The slate has been wiped clean with Guehi. This is a new transfer. What has been done, said, or bid before is now forgotten,” the journalist told TBR Football.

“That is what I am being told. Every club wanting Guehi has started from the same place. It perhaps points to Liverpool not having an advantage as some would previously believe, but again, that doesn’t mean he won’t end up at Anfield.

“Guehi is emerging as possibly one of the most in-demand Bosman free transfers of all time, there is not a major club in Europe that is not keen.”

Where should Marc Guehi go next?

Guehi is clearly a top centre-back and he’ll have his pick of Europe’s elite if he moves at the end of his contract.

But what would be the best move for him? It would probably be a tricky decision when so many big names are involved.

For the balance of both playing regularly and competing for the biggest trophies, it looks like LFC would tick all the boxes.

But Guehi may fancy a move abroad, and it would be hard to say no to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.