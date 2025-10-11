Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing a €90 million offer to beat rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of Juventus sensation Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish sensation’s future has become one of the biggest talking points following his impressive performances for Juventus. The 20-year-old winger has established himself as one of their mainstays, and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keen on signing the Turkish wonderkid, and according to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are gearing up to make a €90 million offer to beat the competition to his signature.

Yildiz joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich. He went up the ranks and got promoted to the first team towards the end of 2023. The 20-year-old has cemented his spot in their starting XI with his exceptional attacking abilities, vision and consistent performances.

The Turkish international has six goal contributions in his eight outings in the new season. While he prefers playing on the flanks, Yildiz has done an exceptional job as a number ten. His versatility and massive potential have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

London clubs are keen on signing Yildiz

Chelsea are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. The Blues’ project revolves around signing the best young players, and they do consider the Turkish forward an ideal fit. However, they already have a lot of options in the final third, and their financial situation isn’t that great.

While Arsenal haven’t been extensively linked with the 20-year-old, they do continue to monitor him ahead of a potential transfer. The Gunners have been looking for an upgrade on the left flank for some time, and Yildiz can certainly help their cause.

Manchester United prepare a blockbuster offer

The London clubs will face significant competition from rivals Manchester United. Despite having added a lot of firepower this summer, Ruben Amorim’s team are still in the market for more quality in the final third.

They want to invest in players for the long run. The 20-year-old is seen as an ideal fit for their project. As a result, they are gearing up to make a €90 million investment to beat the competition.

However, they will need to persuade Juventus to part with one of their most prized assets and convince Yildiz that their project offers the best path for his development.