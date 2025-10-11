Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona in their pursuit of Mexican attacking sensation Gilberto Mora.

The 16-year-old has made quite a name for himself with his performances for both club and country, and multiple top clubs are now after his signature.

The Mexican outfit will certainly struggle to hold onto the teenager for long, as some of the biggest clubs want him. Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keen on his signature, and according to Ekrem Konur, Manchester United are ready to battle the Spanish giants.

Mora’s rise to prominence

Mora went up the ranks at Club Tijuana at some pace. He got promoted to their first team during the summer of 2024 and has already established himself as one of their mainstays despite his tender age.

Not only is he a regular starter for his club, but the teenager attacking midfielder has also managed to break into the Mexican national team. He could even be a part of their squad for next year’s World Cup.

European giants to battle for Mora

The 16-year-old is considered one of the biggest talents to have come out of Mexico, and European giants do not want to miss out on him. FC Barcelona are scouting the youngster at the ongoing U-20 World Cup.

The Catalan giants would love to have such a talent in their squad. Even Real Madrid have him on their radar. The team in white have made it a habit of snapping up the best talent, and Mora is quite high on their wishlist.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to rival both clubs. They have been keeping a close eye on his progress and would love to secure his services as the new management focuses on signing young players for the long run.