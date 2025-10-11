General view outside the Old Trafford stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to battle Barcelona for the signature of Levante attacking sensation Karl Etta Eyong.

The Cameroonian international has had a sensational start to the new season, and his performances have placed him on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Manchester United and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs that are interested in the 21-year-old striker. According to a report from Fichajes, the Premier League giants are ready to rival the Spanish club for Etta Eyong’s signature.

Etta Eyong’s sensational summer

The Cameroonian striker got promoted to Villarreal’s first team in the summer and made a sensational start to the season. Levante then ended up striking a deal with the Yellow Submarine, and he has carried on in a similar fashion since making the switch.

In his eight league outings, the 21-year-old has five goals and three assists. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as top clubs are ready to battle for his signature. However, they won’t be able to secure his services until next summer as he has already worn two shirts this season (Villarreal and Levante).

European giants want Etta Eyong

But that isn’t going to stop the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona from making a move. The Red Devils have initiated contacts as they look to get ahead of the competition. They see him as a great option to bolster their attack in the short as well as the long run.

Ruben Amorim’s team are all set to rival Barcelona, who have a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old. They wanted to sign him during the summer, but the salary cap prevented them from securing his services.

The player dreams of playing for Hansi Flick’s team, and they are expected to return for his signature next summer. The Catalan giants have maintained a great relationship with the player’s camp following their talks during the summer, and it could certainly aid their chances of landing him.

While he is protected by a €30 million release clause, the 21-year-old could be available for just €15 million because of an unusual agreement with Villarreal, who still retain a part of his transfer rights.