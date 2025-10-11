Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be open to selling William Osula during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and leaving Newcastle could be ideal for him in January.

However, summer signing Yoane Wissa is currently sidelined with an injury, and Newcastle cannot afford to weaken their attacking unit. They will need to hold onto Osula for now. The 22-year-old could be sold if Wissa returns to action quickly.

The striker has attracted attention from European clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities, and the move to the Bundesliga would be ideal for him. Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on securing his signature.

Osula to move on in January?

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “Right now Newcastle need him [Osula] because Yoane Wissa is out injured, the other summer signing that they brought in. “A lot will depend on the fitness of Wissa and what Newcastle decide to do with Willy Osula if Wissa comes back fit. “They’ll have Wissa, Woltemade and also Anthony Gordon [who] can play in a striking role as well. “If all those three players are fit and available around January, then maybe Newcastle could consider letting the player [Osula] leave in January. “But there’s no doubt that the interest from Eintracht Frankfurt is still there and I think there’ll be other clubs who will also be looking at Osula in January.”

William Osula needs game time

The striker is young enough to improve further, but he needs regular gametime to fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at Newcastle makes no sense for the player.

They have added adequate depth to the attacking unit, and it would make sense for the Premier League side to cash in on the 22-year-old.