Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, and Anthony Elanga (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus are preparing a player plus cash deal to sign Newcastle United mainstay Sandro Tonali in January.

Sandro Tonali’s future has been a big talking point since the start of the summer. While the Magpies have managed to hold onto him for now, the Italian international has often been linked with a return to the Serie A.

Juventus are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature, and according to a report from Juvelive.it, the Old Lady are preparing a player plus cash offer to sign the former AC Milan star in January. They are willing to offer €50 million along with the services of Teun Koopmeiners.

Juventus want Sandro Tonali in January

The Italian giants are not pleased with the performances of their midfield. Skipper Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram lack support, and the club are looking to bring in someone who can complement them in the centre of the park.

Tonali has been on their wishlist for some time, and they are finally looking to step up their interest in his services. The 25-year-old recently spoke about a potential return to Serie A, and his words will certainly encourage Juventus.

The Italian international said: “I’m not closing the door on a return to Serie A, on the contrary. I think every Italian thinks about returning to play for their country sooner or later. It’s the league where I started out, and it’s getting better and better.”

Juventus preparing a significant offer for Tonali

John Elkann has already given the green light for a significant investment to bring Tonali to Turin in January. However, signing him from Newcastle United mid-season certainly won’t be that straightforward.

The Magpies won’t want to lose out on one of their best players midway through the season. Only a significant financial offer could force them to consider a potential exit. As a result, the Old Lady are considering a swap deal involving Teun Koopmeiners, who has failed to establish himself in their first-team.

They are ready to offer the Dutch international, along with €50 million, to convince the Tyneside club to sell Tonali. The player’s camp has reportedly approved a potential move to Juventus. However, the final decision will rest with Newcastle and the player.