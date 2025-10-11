Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Molly Darlington, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been in touch with Erling Haaland’s camp to assess the possibility of a major transfer move for the Manchester City striker.

As first reported here in my exclusive Daily Briefing report, Los Blancos could have “huge” money to spend next summer as there’s a chance they’ll sell Vinicius Junior to a Saudi club for as much as €250m.

For now, City have made it clear that they don’t want to sell Haaland, and the Norway international himself is also not pushing to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Still, my sources don’t expect this story to go away, with Real not likely to give up on this ambitious target, who could form a dream partnership alongside Kylian Mbappe up front.

Can Real Madrid realistically sign Erling Haaland?

City are in control of Haaland’s situation as the 25-year-old only recently signed a new contract running until 2034.

That means Madrid would surely need crazy money to convince City to sell, while the player himself would also surely need to push for a move.

There’s no indication that that’s going to happen for the moment, but it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can get inside Haaland’s head in the months to come.

Still, funding the move would also surely require that mammoth Vini Jr sale to go through, and that’s not guaranteed either.

Erling Haaland to replace Vinicius Junior?

If Vinicius were to leave the Bernabeu, it would certainly require a serious signing to replace him in Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Haaland’s arrival would be a major statement, with the former Borussia Dortmund man up there with the very best players in the world right now.

Haaland has an incredible record of 136 goals in just 155 games for City, and they’ll surely do everything they can to make sure he spends his peak years in Manchester.