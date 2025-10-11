Micky van de Ven celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing FC Porto attacking sensation Samu Aghehowa.

Despite having made significant investments to bolster their attack in recent seasons, Tottenham still lack firepower in the final third. The North London club haven’t been able to address to striker issue, and they are considering signing another number nine in the near future.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Spurs are considering making a move for Samu Aghehowa. Thomas Frank’s team have scouted him in the past, and they could push for the signature of the 21-year-old striker, who has been doing wonders for FC Porto.

The Spanish striker has only gone from strength to strength since joining the Portuguese outfit from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024. His consistent performances have put him on the radar of multiple top clubs.

O’Rourke on Samu Aghehowa

While speaking about Aghehowa’s future on Inside Track podcast, O’Rourke said: “I’m sure he’s [Aghehowa] somebody who’s maybe on the list of Tottenham and other clubs in the Premier League.

“Chelsea [came] very close to signing him a couple of transfer windows ago before the player decided to stay.

“Then Newcastle had him on their list in the summer window as they looked at potential replacements for Alexander Isak before signing Nick Woltemade.

“So I think he’s a top young player, 21 years old, Spain international. It’s no surprise that Tottenham and all these other big clubs in the Premier League are looking at him.

“He’s a player with huge potential and could really develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, if he continues his rise. I think that’s why these Premier League clubs are looking at him.

“He has got a release clause in his contract at Porto of around £86million, which is a big price tag on his head.

“But, I think if he continues what he’s doing right now and develops as a player and fulfils his potential, that could be a decent fee for somebody who wants to take him.

“[For] Tottenham, again, the number nine is coming a bit of an issue for them in some respects. Solanke’s had his injury problems so far this season.

“Then Richarlison has obviously slotted in and done quite well there, but there’s been ongoing speculation in regards to his future.

“Porto will be doing well to hang on to him [Aghehowa] in the next couple of transfer windows because I’m sure that interest will remain.”

Tottenham keen on Aghehowa

Tottenham are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. The North London club are desperately looking for a quality number nine who can help them take the next step. While they forked out a significant fee to sign Dominic Solanke, the former Bournemouth star hasn’t been able to make an impact.

He has struggled to stay fit and has been on the sidelines since their 2-0 win over Manchester City back in August. While he was expected to be out for only a few weeks, Solanke was forced to undergo surgery, keeping him out for months.

Apart from him, Randal Kolo Muani is yet to regain full fitness, while Richarlison has a history of injury struggles and has been linked with a move away. As a result, Spurs are considering signing a world-class striker in the winter window.

They are keen on adding Samu Aghehowa to their squad and are contemplating whether to make a move for the 21-year-old, who is protected by a £86 million release clause.