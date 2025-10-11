Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea would want a fee in excess of £115 million to even consider selling their midfield mainstay, Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international has had a sensational start to the new season. Caicedo has been Chelsea’ standout performer so far, and it has resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe.

While multiple top clubs would love to sign the 23-year-old, Chelsea have no intentions of parting ways with him anytime soon. According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, the London club would look for well in excess of £115 million if they were to let go of their star midfielder.

O’Rourke’s take on Caicedo’s future

While speaking on the Inside Track podcast, O’Rourke said: “I don’t see how there’s any possibility that Chelsea could let Moises Casado go. “For me, they’ll be looking to build their team around Caicedo, still such a young player himself, at only 23 years old, but it seems like he’s been around for ages. “But you’ve seen already this season how key he is to Chelsea. He’s, for me, established himself as one of the elite midfielders in world football right now for this performances for Chelsea and also for Ecuador, who he’s helped qualify for the World Cup as well. “Chelsea did spend big money when they signed him for Brighton was at £115million a couple of years ago. “But that probably looks like a bit of a bargain right now. You look at it, Caicedo has got all the tools to be a top midfielder for a number of years in that Chelsea side as well. “He’s on the contract until 2031. So Chelsea are securing that and they won’t want to sell him as well. If they were to sell him, they’d be looking to make a huge profit on him as well. “So, they’d be looking to command a fee in excess of that £115m to even consider selling Caicedo and I don’t think any club could get to those values right now as well. “So look, although a few question marks were probably raised at the initial time, it shows that it’s good business right now and they will want to keep Moises Caicedo there for the long-term.”

Chelsea forked out £115 million to sign Caicedo from Brighton during the summer of 2023. While the massive price tag did result in a lot of question marks over their transfer business, the Ecuadorian international has managed to put it all to bed with his consistent performances.

Not only has he established himself as one of their mainstays, but he is also widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the country. The 23-year-old now finds himself on the wishlist of clubs like Real Madrid and PSG.

Chelsea have no intentions of selling Caicedo

The defensive midfielder is off to a flying start this season. He has been a rock in front of the backline and has even managed to contribute in the final third. Caicedo has three goals in his seven league outings.

He is an integral part of Chelsea’s project, and they are unlikely to let him leave. With his contract running until 2031, the Blues are in complete control of his future.

The London club’s massive investment in him is now seen as a bargain, and they would look to make a significant profit if they were to let him go in the future. Even if clubs are keen on his signature, they might struggle to meet the Premier League side’s demands for the 23-year-old.