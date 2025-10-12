Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is wanted by Chelsea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea may address their defensive situation in January, given that they have struggled in that department so far this season. Enzo Maresca’s side have recorded only three clean sheets in their 10 matches across all competitions, and it is being shown that Levi Colwill’s absence is being felt.

Colwill is out for the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL during pre-season, and this has left Maresca with a shortage of quality in the centre of defence. As such, this could be addressed when the transfer market re-opens in January.

Chelsea not planning Ronald Araujo approach in January

Chelsea have been linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in recent weeks, but according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), he is not someone they are planning to make a move for in January. However, the door could be open for a deal to be done as early as next summer.

“I don’t think Chelsea will do anything in January. Liverpool were linked in the summer. Again, I’m not sure they’ll try and sign him in January. Both of those clubs will be monitoring his long-term situation at Barcelona.

“If Barcelona do give any indication that they would sell at Araujo, I think there’ll be other clubs willing to sign the Uruguay international. Come next summer, if Barcelona’s financial situation hasn’t improved, then it could open the door for a possible move away.”

Araujo has had a difficult start to the season with Barcelona, where he has struggled to re-establish himself as a regular starter. He is not seen as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s ultra-aggressive high-line approach, and this could open the door for Chelsea to make an approach in 2026. Coupled with the La Liga giants’ financial woes, the stars could soon align on this one.