Crystal Palace are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Crystal Palace will need to sign a new centre-back in 2026, with Marc Guehi almost certain to depart when his contract expires. They have a list of players lined up as candidates, and one of those near the top is Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck.

Crystal Palace had considered a move for Bisseck during the summer, but with Guehi staying, it was decided that his arrival was not necessary – coupled with the fact that Inter Milan were not keen sellers. But the situation with the 24-year-old has now changed, and there is a good chance that he ends up at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace receive good news in Yann Bisseck pursuit

As per The Sun (via We Are Palace), Bisseck has made it clear that he wants to leave Inter Milan when the transfer window re-opens in January. He has struggled for playing time this season, having only made two appearances across all competitions (vs Udinese and Slavia Praha), which is why he is now desperate to find a new club.

Bisseck is open to joining Crystal Palace, who had a £30m offer rejected in the summer. Curiously, it’s noted that Inter Milan would now accept a bid in the region of £22m, which would make a January move very appealing for last season’s FA Cup winners.

Bisseck is very familiar with operating in a three-back formation, having done so on many occasions last season when Simone Inzaghi was manager of Inter Milan. As such, he would be a very suitable addition to Oliver Glasner’s squad, and with the possibility of Guehi leaving in January, it would be a no-brainer to seek a move – provided that there is enough funds available to get a deal over the line.