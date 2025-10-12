‘He’s a once-in-a-century talent’ – Jurgen Klopp comes to the defense of Liverpool flop

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s expensive signing Florian Wirtz has found himself at the centre of concern in recent weeks, following a largely quiet start in England.

The German playmaker arrived at Anfield amid huge expectations after his blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen, and while the potential is undeniable, critics have begun to wonder whether he is adapting too slowly.

In response, Jürgen Klopp has publicly stepped forward to defend Wirtz, insisting that worries are exaggerated and confidence in the youngster remains unshaken.

From the moment Liverpool agreed a deal worth around £116 million (plus bonuses) to bring Wirtz to Merseyside, the spotlight has been intense.

Florian Wirtz has struggled massively at Liverpool

He had arrived with the reputation of a generational talent, and many expected him to hit the ground running.

However, through his first seven Premier League appearances, he has yet to register a goal or assist.

Critics have also questioned whether he’s being deployed in roles that obscure his strengths, rather than allowing him to play in his most comfortable positions.

In the face of mounting scrutiny, Klopp has not stayed silent.

“I don’t worry about Florian Wirtz because his quality is so outstanding. Of course, everything is fine, and everyone knows that. The discussion is being blown out of proportion,” Klopp told RTL and n-tv a padel tournament in Mallorca [as per GOAL].

“He’s a once-in-a-century talent, and at some point he’ll show that in every game again, as he did at Leverkusen. He has a stable environment at Liverpool and the club is great in moments like these.

“If anyone’s worried – you don’t have to! You can stop!”

Klopp demands patience with Wirtz

Klopp emphasised that Liverpool, and Wirtz, are in this for the long haul. He reminded critics that slumps and adjustment phases are part of football, especially when stepping into a new league under huge expectations.

He also noted that Liverpool’s recent poor results as a team do not rest on a single player, and that public discussions should not distract from the internal belief in Wirtz’s abilities.

Many players making big-money moves to the Premier League undergo initial periods of underwhelming form as they acclimatise to new systems, expectations, and intensity.

What will matter most is whether he can gradually find his rhythm, impact games more directly, and fulfill the promise that persuaded Liverpool to invest heavily.

Liverpool ready to take Alexander-Arnold revenge by targeting Real Madrid star