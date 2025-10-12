Juventus offering star man in swap deal for Sandro Tonali

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly preparing a bold offer to try and wrestle Sandro Tonali away from Newcastle United, one that could involve sending Teun Koopmeiners the other way plus a hefty cash sum.

According to Juve-Live, Juventus are ready to put forward Teun Koopmeiners plus €50 million in cash to test Newcastle’s willingness to part with Tonali.

The Bianconeri see Tonali as a priority target, hoping to leverage that package to sway Newcastle’s valuation.

Meanwhile, Koopmeiners has increasingly found himself under scrutiny since his move from Atalanta in 2024.

Juventus interest in Newcastle midfielder Tonali

As a result, he is seen as a potentially expendable asset if it helps land a desired upgrade in midfield.

Despite Juventus’ aggressive approach, Tonali is reported to prefer a return to AC Milan over a move to Turin.

He views AC as his ideal destination should he return to Italy. This personal preference could complicate Juventus’ pursuit, even if Newcastle finds the offer attractive.

Juventus are also reportedly exploring alternative midfield targets to safeguard against missing out on Tonali.

Juve have identified their alternative targets

One name that has emerged in speculation is Kobbie Mainoo, who could represent a younger, long-term option.

This suggests Juve are preparing contingency plans even as Tonali remains their top wish.

If Juventus cannot match both Newcastle’s demands and Tonali’s ambitions, the deal may collapse.

Newcastle, meanwhile, stand at a crossroads, do they cash in on a lucrative offer, or remain steadfast and retain a key building block in their squad.

Ultimately, this saga could depend not on the numbers, but on where Tonali’s heart lies.

Report: Newcastle learn asking price for 27-year-old midfield target from elite European club