Leeds will be keen to stick around in the Premier League for years to come, and to do so, they will need to be smart off the pitch, as well as on it. So far, their transfer business since returning to the English top flight has looked good, but it will need to continue being that way if they are to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.

As much as signing players has been necessary in order to ensure that Daniel Farke’s squad is strong enough to avoid relegation, sales are also required for PSR. Very little was brought in during the summer, although there will be significant funds arriving at Elland Road before the end of the season.

Leeds still due £37m from Raphinha sale in 2022

As per Cule Mania (via The Leeds Press), Leeds are set to receive the remaining funds from Raphinha’s move to Barcelona three years ago. Back in the summer of 2022, the La Liga giants agreed a £58m deal to sign the Brazilian winger, who has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League. However, they have not yet paid anywhere near that amount.

Thus far, Leeds have only received £21m from Barcelona, but according to the report, the remaining £37m will be received before the end of the season. It means that this money could be used during next summer’s transfer window, although that could depend on which league the club is in.

This incoming £37m will be a massive help for Leeds, who will need to start contending with PSR from next summer. This money should ensure that there are no problems in 2026 at least, which could allow the club to make all of their desired signings when the time comes.