Leicester could cash in on one of their players in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester have made a promising start back in the Championship, although they currently sit outside of the automatic promotion places. Marto Cifuentes’ side will be keen to finish inside the top two, and to do this, they may seek to strengthen in January.

However, it will not be straightforward to do so, given their PSR restrictions. They did recoup big money from the sales of Mads Hermansen, Kasey McAteer and James Justin among others, but Leicester bosses would welcome further exits when the transfer window re-opens, as it would help them with the club’s financial situation.

And a prime player to help Leicester with this situation is Boubakary Soumare, who has fallen out of the starting line-up in recent weeks.

Leicester want to sell Boubakary Soumare – three clubs keen

According to SportsBoom (via Foxes of Leicester), Leicester are expected to sell Soumare in January, as this would allow them to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires at the end of the season. An asking price of £10m has been set, and this is said to have attracted the interest of Monaco, Roma and Sevilla – the latter of whom previous had the midfielder on loan during the 2023-24 campaign.

Soumare has not started either of Leicester’s last two matches, which gives an indication that he is not in Cifuentes’ plans going forward. If this is the case, it would be wise to offload him as soon as possible, as the money raised from his exit could be re-invested in the first team squad.

It remains to be seen whether Soumare, who has been open to an exit for a while now, leaves Leicester in January, but if he stays, it seems certain that he will depart next summer at the very latest, given that his chances of receiving a new contract would be rather slim.