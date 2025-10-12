Liverpool ready to take Alexander-Arnold revenge by targeting Real Madrid star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are plotting a long-term bid to strengthen their midfield by targeting Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid, according to TBR Football.

The Reds are said to be eyeing a move in 2026, when Camavinga’s situation could be more favourable.

With questions emerging about midfield depth at Anfield, this prospective transfer saga stands out as one to watch in the coming windows.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been forced to lean heavily on a narrow set of midfield options this season.

Liverpool need more depth in midfield

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch have carried most of the load, with little reliable backup behind them.

Meanwhile, new signings like Florian Wirtz have yet to make an impact in terms of goal contributions.

The resulting strain has pushed Liverpool’s hierarchy to seriously consider reinforcement in the engine room for the future.

Camavinga ticks many boxes. At just 22, he already boasts elite pedigree, two Champions League titles with Real Madrid, and he offers versatility and even experience.

However, in recent months he’s seen his minutes restricted. The rise and form of Arda Guler and Aurélien Tchouaméni, coupled with Camavinga’s injury spells, have complicated his standing in Madrid’s rotation.

While the talk is of a 2026 pursuit, Liverpool are already placing Camavinga on their shortlist alongside other midfield targets such as Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

Reds would have to convince Eduardo Camavinga

Yet a host of challenges remain. Real Madrid might be reluctant to sell a player they still view as a project, especially if his status recovers.

Camavinga has strong roots in the Spanish capital, both on and off the pitch, making a move abroad emotionally difficult.

Liverpool will likely have to offer a compelling package, both financially and in terms of sporting vision, to persuade him.

The Premier League giants lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish giants this summer and now they are eyeing an opportunity to get one over Real Madrid next year.

