Marc Guehi will be a player to watch in the coming months. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi’s future continues to draw much speculation, amid strong links to the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Crystal Palace defender is out of contract next June, and as things stand, he will be a free agent.

As many as 10 clubs are said to be keen on signing Guehi as a free agent, but Liverpool will fancy themselves as favourites after narrowly missing out on his signature in the summer. The England international is yet to make that decision yet, although he has now decided his Crystal Palace future.

Marc Guehi has no plans to sign new Crystal Palace contract

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Guehi has little intention of signing a new Crystal Palace contract, but aside from that, there has been no decision made about his future.

“He’s very relaxed about his future, you can see in the press conferences he’s done with Palace and England. Guehi’s focus at the minute is just on Crystal Palace, playing well for them and playing well for England ahead of next summer’s World Cup. He is determined to be part of the squad that goes to the World Cup, and to make sure of that, he needs consistency at club level as well.

“Look, it’s almost inevitable that he will leave Palace on a free transfer next summer. I don’t think there’s any chance he will sign a new contract. He’s content to see out his contract there, and a January deal could be possible, but I think it’s more likely this will run until the end of the season.

“In that respect, it will be an open race for his signature on a free next summer. Liverpool are still fully in this race for Guehi, but the player’s in the box seat right now and that’s why he’s so relaxed because he will have a lot of control over his future.”

It will be very interesting to see how the situation with Guehi plays out. Liverpool will be in the race, but given that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich can open talks with him in January, they could have a significant advantage.