Man United have seen their transfer business criticised on many occasions in recent years, and it has happened again – in regards to one specific deal.

Ruben Amorim saw Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens added to his squad over the summer, but much of the focus has been on ongoings. Marcus Rashford and Antony have thrived in Spain with Barcelona and Real Betis respectively, but Rasmus Hojlund is arguably the player in the best form since his Old Trafford exit.

Man United told they should have kept Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund, who left Man United to join Napoli on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer, has been in fine form of late, scoring four goals in his six appearances for the reigning Serie A champions. And as per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has criticised Old Trafford bosses for allowing the 22-year-old to leave permanently.

“It’s just another example of things Man United have got wrong. You’re looking at McTominay and Hojlund doing really well for Napoli, getting great new leases of life and performing well together. United would have killed for that sort of duo right now. If they hadn’t been at United before, United would be looking to buy them right now. So yes, it’s another symptom of things that aren’t going right.

“There’s a lot of cast-offs from United that will turn out to be very good players. They weren’t silly to have bought them, but they were silly to have bought them, given the systems they were going to play them in. So that’s the issue for United. Hojlund is another example of a quality player who did not get given the right chances or they didn’t persevere with him long enough at United to let him prove himself.”

Man United may end up regretting Hojlund’s exit, but it could also serve as a lesson to keep the faith with Sesko, who replaced the Dane in Amorim’s squad. He has struggled since his summer move from RB Leipzig, but it is still early days in his career at the club.