Club confirms Man United manager target is in talks to extend his contract

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed that early talks are underway over a new contract for Oliver Glasner, amid speculation over the Austrian manager’s future.

Having transformed Palace since his arrival, Glasner has rapidly become one of the Premier League’s most talked-about coaches.

With rumours swirling about interest from other clubs, Palace are keen to lock him down before next season but both sides acknowledge the importance of getting the conditions right.

Due to the poor performances of Ruben Amorim at Man United, Glasner has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Oliver Glasner has been a huge hit at Crystal Palace

Since replacing Roy Hodgson in February 2024, Glasner has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Selhurst Park. Under his guidance, Palace won their first major trophy in club history by lifting the FA Cup.

He also helped deliver the club’s first-ever European campaign, in the Conference League.

Parish has revealed that the club and Glasner have already held “early conversations” about a new deal.

However, he stressed that any agreement must meet Glasner’s conditions. He told talkSPORT, as reported by The Standard:

“We’ve had some early conversations.

“We’d love to keep Oliver. We’re building something.

“I think for Oliver it’s about the conditions being right…. it’s about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve.

“Oliver wants to win things. If we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen.”

Man United suffer blow in Glasner pursuit

Palace’s desire to extend Oliver Glasner’s tenure is understandable, he has brought unprecedented success, identity, and momentum to the club.

Palace must meet Glasner’s criteria beyond the wage packet. If they can align those interests, retaining their manager could prove possible amid interest from other top clubs.

Glasner’s stock has seen a huge rise this year and Palace are doing everything they can to secure his future.

