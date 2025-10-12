Barcelona have eyes set on bargain summer move for Manchester United man with 138 goals

(Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA, Getty Images), (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly made the decision to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old completed his dream move to Barcelona in the summer on a season long loan.

The move comes after the player had a falling out with manager Ruben Amorim last season, which resulted in Rashford being dropped from the squad.

He joined Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window where he impressed in his short time there.

And since joining Barcelona in the summer, the player seems to have fully found his rhythm, having contributed to eight goals in 10 games (3 goals and 5 assists).

His performances have caught the eye of the Barcelona board who are now keen on signing him on a permanent deal.

According to The Sun, the Spanish giants have already made the decision to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer of 2026.

The report claims that Barcelona initially had reservations about signing Rashford as they were not sure why Man United are letting him go, suspecting some issue with the player.

However, having seen his performances for the club, the club have been left ‘shocked’ at his permanent deal clause, which allows him to join Barca for just £25m plus £5m addons, a fee Barcelona consider a big bargain.

Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United

Rashford grew into a central figure at Manchester United since his breakthrough in 2016.

A product of United’s academy, the England international quickly became a fan favourite and one of the faces of the team’s modern era.

His best individual season came in 2022/23, where he finished the season with 30 goals and 12 assists for the club.

Across 426 appearances in all competitions, Rashford has registered 138 goals and 78 assists for Manchester United.

With Barcelona pushing to make his move permanent, there’s a real possibility he has already played his final game for the club.

There remains only a slim chance of a return, one that hinges on Ruben Amorim being dismissed and his successor wanting Rashford in their plans.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly backing the Portuguese coach for the next three years, that scenario looks increasingly unlikely.