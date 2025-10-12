2 goals, 15/17 passes, 6 duels won: Manchester United €90m transfer target dazzles in World Cup qualifier as bid looms

(Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United will have been paying close attention to the weekend’s World Cup qualifier, where target Kenan Yildiz delivered a scintillating performance for the Turkey national team against Bulgaria.

The Juventus forward stole the show, bagging a clinical brace as the Crescent-Stars powered to a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Manchester United target Kenan Yildiz shines vs Bulgaria

Yildiz, who has long been linked with a big-money move to Premier League and other elite European clubs including Manchester United, provided a dazzling display that perfectly highlighted why the top clubs are after him.

His two goals came in quick succession early in the second half as he scored twice in five minutes, showing incredible composure and finishing ability in the box.

The first was a quick, powerful shot set up by a smart assist, while the second saw him skillfully create space before finding the net.

The fact that his two shots were both goals speaks volumes about his clinical efficiency on the night.

Stat Number Passes Completed 15/17 Duels Won 6 Successful Take-ons 4 Touches in Opposition Box 4 Shots 2 Goals 2 Fouls Won 1 Kenan Yildiz’s stats for Turkey vs Bulgaria via Squawka

Beyond the goals, the 4 successful take-ons and 6 duels won demonstrated the explosive dribbling and physical edge that makes the 20-year-old such a highly-rated prospect.

His ability to consistently beat his man and hold off challenges makes him a potent threat in the final third.

Manchester United and Chelsea battle for Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has attracted interest from several English clubs including Chelsea, while Arsenal are another club linked with the Turkish attacker.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side have joined the race to sign him and are reportedly considering splashing big money to land him.

As previously reported, Manchester United are seemingly planning a bid for Yildiz next summer, possibly as high as €90m.

Juventus are aware of the growing interest in their star player are are working hard to convince him to stay.

With his impressive stats this season, there is no surprise why there is so much interest in the player and his transfer will be surely be one to keep an eye out for.