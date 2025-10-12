Newcastle manager Eddie Howe may not get the 2026 signing he wants. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have started to think about their 2026 transfer business, and it is expected that they will address their midfield options. Sandro Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy in recent weeks, and if he were to leave, a perfect replacement would be Geordie boy Elliot Anderson.

Anderson left Newcastle in the summer of 2024 to join Nottingham Forest, in a deal that was PSR-fuelled. Since moving to the City Ground, the 22-year-old has kicked on massively, and he is now a regular England international, and this will complicate the chances of him returning to St James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest not thinking about Elliot Anderson exit

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Nottingham Forest have no plans to sell Anderson anytime soon, given that they see him as being someone that can help them climb the Premier League table over the coming months.

“The problem for those interested clubs in Elliot Anderson right now is probably that his price tag has increased significantly and his reputation’s really enhanced since breaking into the England fold.

“Nottingham Forest won’t want to think about losing Elliot Anderson. They’ll be looking to keep hold of him because they will need him if they are to be in a relegation fight this year. They will need the best players to help them climb the Premier League table and there’s no doubts, Anderson is that.”

Anderson would surely be tempted by a return to Newcastle given that it is his boyhood club, although he could be equally keen to join someone like Man United, who are also said to be interested in securing his signature in 2026. Both clubs are unlikely to be able to get him for lower than £70m, which could put the Magpies at a disadvantage because of their well-documented PSR issues.