Newcastle United ready to offload first-team striker in January

Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United may be forced to make a difficult decision come January, as one of their promising youngsters edges closer to the exit door but whether he ultimately goes may depend on the fitness of his three senior teammates.

William Osula, the 22-year-old forward, is struggling for regular game time and could be allowed to leave on loan in the winter window but only if Newcastle’s striking options are all fit.

The Magpies have Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa as their two first choice strikers, both of whom joined in the summer transfer window to compensate for the loss of Alexander Isak.

Woltemade has made a promising start to his Newcastle career but Wissa has still not played due to his injury.

This season, Osula has found opportunities scarce. Despite being part of Newcastle’s forward line, he has only started twice across all competitions.

William Osula to leave Newcastle United?

With limited minutes, his ambitions of breaking into the Denmark national setup and securing a spot in their squad for the 2026 World Cup are under threat.

The striker could explore a move away from the club in the January transfer window and the Magpies may have to sanction it.

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider:

“Right now Newcastle need him [Osula] because Yoane Wissa is out injured, the other summer signing that they brought in.

“A lot will depend on the fitness of Wissa and what Newcastle decide to do with Willy Osula if Wissa comes back fit.

“They’ll have Wissa, Woltemade and also Anthony Gordon [who] can play in a striking role as well.

“If all those three players are fit and available around January, then maybe Newcastle could consider letting the player [Osula] leave in January.

“But right now he’s needed for Eddie Howe’s side and, to be fair to the player, he’s got his head down and is contributing to the team.

“But there’s no doubt that the interest from Eintracht Frankfurt is still there and I think there’ll be other clubs who will also be looking at Osula in January.”

Osula’s exit depends on other factors

If Wissa recovers as expected before the November international break, the Magpies may feel confident releasing Osula for a loan stint. But if Wissa remains unavailable, Osula might be needed as cover.

Osula, young and ambitious, is pushing for more playing time but his exit will only be sanctioned if the attacking corps is fully fit.

Wissa’s recovery, Woltemade’s form, and the utility of Anthony Gordon will all exert significant influence on the decision.

For Osula, the winter break may present a fresh chapter but only if the cards fall in his favour.

