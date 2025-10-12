Report: Arsenal consider move for La Liga defensive midfielder

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue refining their squad, rumours are mounting of a bold midfield target for the winter window, Lucien Agoumé, the French defensive midfielder currently at Sevilla.

With departures in midfield and questions over depth, the Gunners are reportedly preparing a January swoop, according to Fichajes.

Sevilla have gotten off to a solid start in La Liga this season, Agoumé has been central to that, sitting in front of the back line, breaking up play, and helping transition from defence into attack.

While Agoumé’s name may not yet carry global superstar status, his skill set is gaining attention.

Sevilla could be open to the sale of Agoume

Sevilla reportedly placed a £34 million valuation on him, though sources suggest they might entertain lower offers if the player expresses a willingness to leave.

Arsenal’s interest in Agoumé is hardly coincidental. Over the summer, the Gunners saw the exit of experienced midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

In their stead, they brought in Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendí.

Even so, Arsenal’s management are thinking long term. Bringing in Agoumé could be part of that foresight.

The Gunners will need to persuade Agoumé that he can challenge and grow with them, not just be a backup option.

Arsenal consider more depth in midfield

With key departures already behind them, the Gunners seem eager to act preemptively. Agoumé offers the kind of potential and strength that could slot well in Arsenal’s framework.

If Arsenal can thread that needle, landing Agoumé might give them a midfield asset not just for years ahead but for the highest levels of competition.

With Arsenal having the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi and Norgaard in the midfield position, another signing is deemed crucial by Arteta in that position.

