Report: Defender ready to turn down £500k-a-week for Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire may be about to make one of the more surprising decisions of his career.

Despite reported offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £500,000 per week, the Manchester United centre-back is reportedly prepared to turn them down if it means staying loyal to Old Trafford.

Talks are said to be ongoing over a new contract, and Maguire’s stance suggests that loyalty and his future in England might outweigh instant financial gain.

It’s no secret that the Saudi Pro League has thrown astronomical wage offers at established European stars in recent seasons.

Harry Maguire ready to reject Saudi offer

According to The Sun, Maguire has been linked to deals worth £500,000 a week from Middle Eastern clubs keen to strengthen their defensive ranks.

These offers would exceed what many defenders receive in top European leagues, and for a player in his early 30s, such a financial package can be tempting.

Yet, despite the lure of massive paydays, Maguire appears to be weighing more than just financial incentives. The defender is seriously considering declining these offers, a decision that would signal commitment to Man United.

The centre-back is also concerned about his future with the England national team and he believes that moving to the Saudi Pro League would hurt his chances of representing his country and that is why he wants to continue playing football at the top level in order to give himself the best opportunity to represent his country.

Maguire’s current contract is approaching its final months. United are reportedly engaging in negotiations over an extension, with both sides keen to come to terms.

Maguire has a crucial role at Man United

Maguire has been inducted into the club’s leadership group, an indicator that the coaching staff sees him as more than just a squad player. His experience, and his ability to marshal the back line, make him an asset that United may wish to retain.

Maguire’s potential decision to reject a £500,000-a-week offer from Saudi clubs in favour of staying at United would speak volumes about his priorities.

The defender appears to be betting on continuity, club loyalty, and maintaining relevance in England over a lucrative exit.

Ruben Amorim is keeping tabs on £60m English star as Casemiro & Mainoo replacement