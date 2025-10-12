Ruben Amorim is keeping tabs on £60m English star as Casemiro & Mainoo replacement

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make waves by launching a bold move for Adam Wharton, according to Daily Star.

With uncertainty over the futures of some key faces, Crystal Palace star Wharton is increasingly being pitched as the solution to rejuvenate their midfield.

Adam Wharton, aged 21, joined Crystal Palace in January 2024 from Blackburn Rovers for a deal believed to be worth up to £22 million.

Since then, he has carved out a reputation as one of the Premier League’s bright young midfielders.

Man United are getting ready for changes in midfield

United’s reported interest in Wharton is linked to potential departures in their midfield ranks.

Names like Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are regularly mentioned in exit speculation, which leaves gaps that a player of Wharton’s profile could help fill.

To satisfy Palace’s demands and persuade Wharton to move, United are said to be preparing a bid in the region of £60 million.

Club leadership believe that this valuation may be enough to tempt Crystal Palace into entering serious negotiations.

However, Palace might see the offer as premature, especially for a player still settling at Selhurst Park. Letting him go so soon may disrupt their midfield stability.

Palace may choose to resist selling unless the offer is irresistible. Moreover, there is stiff competition. Reports suggest that Liverpool, Manchester City, and even Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Wharton’s situation.

Ruben Amorim would have to convince Adam Wharton

Wharton would need assurances of game time and a clear role in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

On paper, the young Crystal Palace midfielder offers many of the attributes United crave, control, vision, and room for growth.

United, meanwhile, must convince Wharton he’s not heading to a revolving project but into a long-term home.

If all elements work out, this could be a defining deal for both club and player.

