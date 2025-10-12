Saudi billionaires looking to sign Leeds United winger

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds United could face a major test of resolve in the next window with Wilfried Gnonto attracting significant attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Multiple reports indicate that well-funded clubs are preparing proposals to prise the Italy international away from Elland Road, potentially as early as January.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund and emboldened by recent high-profile raids on Europe’s talent pool, Saudi bidders appear confident they can table offers that suit both club and player.

Leeds United star Gnonto to leave the club?

According to MOT Leeds News, investors tied to NEOM and Al-Ittihad are lining up approaches for Gnonto.

Saudi clubs linked with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) have demonstrated an ability to meet ambitious fees and wages.

That financial muscle is central to the belief an offer could be irresistible if it lands at the right moment for Leeds’ squad planning.

Crucially, his Elland Road contract runs to June 2028, which hands Leeds leverage, there is no obligation to sell unless a bid matches their valuation and timing needs.

Daniel Farke has a big decision to make

The youngster has started the season well for the Whites and their chances of survival in the Premier League will depend on how he performs this season.

With NEOM and Al-Ittihad linked to moves and the PIF-fueled market capable of testing Leeds’ valuation, the Whites must decided whether they are ready to cash in on the young Italian if they receive a massive offer or they are willing to keep him and turn him into an even better player.

Expect exploratory talks and firm bids to follow, whether Leeds cash in or hold firm will tell us plenty about the club’s strategy for the second half of the season and beyond.

