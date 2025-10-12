Sources: Arsenal and Man United send scouts to watch versatile Frenchman

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

FC Nantes’ prodigy Tylel Tati has attracted interest from the top clubs in European football, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Born in 2008 and already commanding senior minutes, the French-Congolese defender has drawn a crowd of elite scouts.

The youngster has shown maturity and talent rarely seen at 17.

From Ligue 1 to France U18, Tati’s emergence has put half of Europe on alert and sparked an early debate, is he the next cornerstone centre-back to graduate from France’s talent pipeline?

Tati has made six league appearances for the French club this season.

Tylel Tati can play in different positions

Comfortable on his weaker side, he can slide to left-back when the full-back tucks inside, and he has the composure to operate as a defensive midfielder, breaking up play and progressing possession through tight areas.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa have all dispatched scouts to monitor him.

The interest isn’t limited to the Premier League. Barcelona view Tati as a long-horizon investment to modernise their defensive line, while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, two of Germany’s best at fast-tracking high-ceiling prospects, are also tracking him closely.

Nantes are taking a measured approach, prioritising development and minutes in multiple roles before entertaining serious offers.

Arsenal & Man United among leading clubs tracking Tati

Given the breadth of interest across England, Spain and Germany, industry chatter suggests the timeline is unlikely to be immediate.

Tati has the hallmarks of the next breakout defender from France’s football system.

With elite clubs already queuing for a closer look, the race to secure his signature will depend on two factors, Nantes’ developmental roadmap and which suitor can present the clearest pathway to top-level minutes.

If his current progress continues, expect Tati to headline the market in 2026, moving not just as a prospect but as a ready-made piece for a Champions League-level project.

Man United readying €90m offer to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to attacking sensation