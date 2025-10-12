West Ham may sign a new striker in January. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham are likely to make additions to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad in January, as they seek to avoid a relegation battle in the Premier League. One area that could be addressed is striker, where the Londoners have struggled in recent years.

Nuno has Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson as his number nines for the first half of the season, but there is every chance that he sees someone else in January if neither player is able to pick up form in the coming months. And at least one target for when the transfer window re-opens has now been identified.

West Ham considering January move for Joshua Zirkzee

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that West Ham are interested in Zirkzee, and they could make a move for him when the transfer window re-opens in January.

“If there is a green light for Zirkzee to leave Man United in January, I’m sure a lot of clubs will be in for him. Obviously the player himself is frustrated at his lack of opportunities this season and he could push for a move away in January if those minutes don’t improve. There’s always been interest from Italy with the likes of Juventus and Como because of the success he had in Serie A before his move to Man United.

“West Ham, I think it’s pretty obvious that they do need a striker because it’s been a problem position for them in recent years. Michael Antonio left when his contract expired, and neither Fullkrug nor Wilson have nailed down that number nine spot in the West Ham side.

“So I think if West Ham are still in relegation trouble come January, I think bringing in a new striker will be key to their hopes of staying up. I’m sure there’d be a number of clubs who would be interested in him if Manchester United do reluctantly let him leave in January.”

Zirkzee has only made four appearances for Man United this season, all as a substitute. He is already thinking about life away from Old Trafford, and if he seeks to remain in the Premier League, West Ham could be the ideal move for him.