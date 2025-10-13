52-year-old Champions League winner not in contention to replace Amorim at Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speculation over who might replace Rúben Amorim at Manchester United should his tenure not go as planned has grown louder in recent weeks.

Among the names mooted by pundits and tabloids is Thomas Tuchel, the experienced German coach known for stints at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

However, according to The Sun, United have decided to keep Tuchel off the table.

The club reportedly have no intention of pursuing the 52-year-old should Amorim depart, rejecting suggestions that he is in the running for the job.

Thomas Tuchel has been highly successful

Given Tuchel’s pedigree and recent managerial track record, it’s not surprising that his name has surfaced in rumours linking him to the Old Trafford hot seat.

The German manager guided Chelsea to Champions League triumph in 2021 in which his team beat Manchester City in the final.

With United publicly underperforming and under pressure, many saw Tuchel as a viable option to bring order and experience to a club longing for consistency.

Another point worth noting is that Amorim remains firmly backed, at least publicly. United have not indicated that a change is imminent, and this report about Tuchel may also be intended to quell media speculation and reassure the club’s coaching stability.

Man United have faith in Ruben Amorim

But the Red Devils have other ideas in their mind. Recently in an interview, Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted that he has decided to support Amorim at the club and he believes that the Portuguese manager deserves three years at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case considering how a few results against United can change opinions and the noise coming from the fans could increase.

Right now, Tuchel is reportedly not one of the options the club is looking at.

Recently linked names include Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, both of whom have impressed since moving to English football.

Report: Man United preparing to offer €60 million for “great to watch” midfield target