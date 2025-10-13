(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Ronald Araújo, with the Premier League side considering a future bid for the highly-rated Barcelona centre-back.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are closely monitoring the Uruguayan international’s situation and believe they could capitalise on Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge.

With manager Enzo Maresca eager to strengthen his injury-hit backline, Araújo has emerged as a top defensive target ahead of the next transfer window.

Chelsea are going through an injury crisis

The west London club have endured a difficult period in terms of defensive stability. A series of injuries to key players, including Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, and Trevoh Chalobah, has left Maresca short of options at the back.

Maresca is understood to have made defensive reinforcements a priority heading into 2026, and Araújo is seen as an ideal addition.

At 26 years old, he already boasts significant experience at the highest level, having established himself as a mainstay in Barcelona’s defence since his breakthrough in 2020.

The defender is well known for his reading of the game and his physical strength.

Barcelona view the Uruguayan as a vital part of their long-term plans and are reluctant to sanction a sale.

Barcelona’s poor financial condition could play a major role

However, their ongoing financial difficulties, including the need to reduce wage bills and generate revenue, could force them to consider big-money offers for key players.

Chelsea are believed to be exploring this angle and could tempt the Catalan giants with a substantial bid.

The Uruguayan’s profile makes him a perfect candidate to anchor the Blues’ backline for years to come, but prising him away from Barcelona will be a significant challenge.

