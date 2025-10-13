“Wasn’t the right match” – Arsenal summer signing makes surprise admission about his future with the club

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal summer signing Christian Norgaard has made a surprise admission about this future.

The Gunners signed Norgaard from Brentford in a deal worth £15m, signing a two-year contract with the club with an option to extend for another year.

Since joining the club, the Danish midfielder has only made one start, in a cup game against Port Vale. His only other appearance for the club came against Athletic Club, where he came on in stoppage time as a substitute to play just one minute.

Christian Norgaard on his future at Arsenal

Norgaard has now opened up about his future, admitting that Arsenal is the last club he is playing for abroad, expressing a desire to return to Denmark with his boyhood club Brondby once his contract with the Gunners expires.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold, he said: “I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad.

“I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.

“I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction. If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years.”

Christian Norgaard’s time with Brentford

Before joining Arsenal in the summer, the Danish midfielder spent four highly successful years at Brentford, where he played a central role in establishing the Bees as a competitive top-flight side.

Signed from Fiorentina in 2019, Norgaard became the heartbeat of Thomas Frank’s system, a disciplined holding midfielder who excelled at breaking up play and dictating tempo from deep.

His sharp reading of the game, combined with his physicality and calmness on the ball, made him one of the most underrated midfielders in the league.

During his time at Brentford, Norgaard made over 196 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 and assisting 18, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and then maintain their top-flight status in the seasons that followed.

Frank was keen to bring him to Tottenham this summer, but the move did not materialise as Arsenal ultimately secured his signature.

Norgaard brings in experience to Arteta’s midfield, a void that needed to be filled following the departure of the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

With Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi ahead of the pecking order, Norgaard’s role is limited to that of a squad player, with the Dane expected to play a role as the fixtures pile up.

He remains a player capable of influencing games when called upon, and his experience could yet prove valuable as Arsenal compete on multiple fronts this season.