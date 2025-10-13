Crystal Palace star wants exit clause in his new contract

Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are stepping up efforts to secure the long-term future of one of their brightest young stars.

The club has reportedly tabled a phenomenal new contract offer to Adam Wharton, in response to mounting interest from some of the top clubs in the world.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the young English midfielder and that is why Palace are working hard to secure a new contract for the youngster.

Wharton has quickly established himself as a key ingredient in Palace’s recent success.

Crystal Palace ready to offer Wharton a new deal

Palace recognise this, and are now reportedly ready to reward him with a contract extension that reflects both his current importance and future potential.

According to Alan Nixon, Palace are offering Wharton a new contract but the midfielder wants a fixed-fee release clause to sign the new deal.

As Wharton’s form has elevated, so too has the attention from top clubs. Rumours are already swirling about interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, among others, who view him as a next-generation midfield talent.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring Wharton’s situation, and the introduction of a release clause could prove to be a mutually beneficial solution.

Wharton wants an exit clause in the contract

While the young midfielder is said to be content with life at Selhurst Park, including such a clause in a new deal would give him the flexibility to explore a high-profile move in the future without complications.

A figure in the region of £70 million to £75 million is being discussed as a fair compromise, a sum that would reward Palace handsomely for nurturing one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents while giving potential suitors a clear benchmark to meet.

This would be a move that would be balancing Wharton’s ambitions with the club’s desire to be properly compensated if he were to depart in the future.

