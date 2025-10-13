Everton are open to signing a new striker in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton have had a promising start to the season, but they have done so despite their first team strikers being on poor form. €30m summer signing Thierno Barry has yet to score in the Premier League, while Beto has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion (vs Wolves).

If this situation persists, there is every chance that Everton look to sign a new striker in January, and they have already lined up one target: Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Everton looking at Joshua Zirkzee to solve striker woes

According to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Everton are one of several clubs keen on Zirkzee, who is looking to leave Man United when the transfer window re-opens.

“If there is a green light for Zirkzee to leave Man United in January, I’m sure a lot of clubs will be in for him. It’s obvious he was going to struggle for minutes this season, he’s got Benjamin Sesko ahead of him as the preferred number nine with Cunha and Mbeumo as the alternatives.

“Obviously the player himself is frustrated at his lack of opportunities this season and he could push for a move away in January if those minutes don’t improve. There’s always been interest from Italy with the likes of Juventus and Como because of the success he had in Serie A before his move to Man United.

“Everton again, another club maybe where the likes of Beto and Barry haven’t set the world alight just yet and they’ve failed to hold down a starting spot. So I expect they’ll be looking at somebody like Zirkzee as well when the January window opens. I’m sure there’d be a number of clubs who would be interested in him if Man United do reluctantly let him leave in January.”

Everton could be an ideal move for Zirkzee, who would likely be compatible with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, who have been excellent so far this season.