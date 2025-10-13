Just In: Gulf state interested in Man United takeover, Glazers ready to sell

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The long-running saga over the future ownership of Manchester United could soon reach a dramatic turning point.

According to IndyKaila News, representatives of a United Arab Emirates-based consortium are scheduled to meet with senior Man United officials in London at 1pm today.

The high-level meeting is believed to be centred around a potential takeover bid for the Premier League giants, with the UAE delegation said to be “very serious” about purchasing the club.

The Glazers are open to the sale of Man United

Significantly, the Glazer family, who have owned United since 2005, are now understood to be open to all possibilities, including a full sale.

The Glazers’ controversial ownership, characterised by heavy debt, fan protests, and inconsistent on-pitch success, has long divided supporters, with many calling for a complete sale to usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

This latest development could be one of the most significant yet. The fact that a UAE-based consortium is meeting United officials face-to-face signals that discussions are moving beyond preliminary interest and into serious negotiations.

While details about the consortium remain closely guarded, insiders believe the group has access to substantial financial backing, potentially enabling them to launch a takeover bid capable of satisfying the Glazers’ valuation.

Crucially, the Glazer family’s stance appears to be softening. Whereas previous reports suggested they were leaning towards minority investment or partial share sales, sources now indicate they are “open to all possibilities.”

Gulf backed takeover could revive United again

Fans will be watching developments closely. Many supporters believe a takeover from a wealthy Middle Eastern consortium could finally provide the resources needed to restore United to the summit of European football, similar to the transformations seen at Manchester City and Newcastle United following Gulf-backed takeovers.

With a UAE consortium ready to present its vision for the club and the Glazers reportedly open to selling, the conditions for a historic ownership change may finally be finally be coming true.

For United fans longing for a new chapter free from Glazer control, this could be the clearest sign yet that change is on the horizon.

