Jude Bellingham could be set for a return to England. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham is one of England’s premier players, as well as being among the best midfielders in the world. Despite this, he has struggled for prominence at Real Madrid of late, despite having returned from a shoulder surgery in mid-September.

Bellingham has started only once since returning, with the likes of Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono having been preferred by Xabi Alonso. And this supposed lack of prominence could open the door to a return to England.

Premier League clubs keep tabs on Jude Bellingham situation

According to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), there is strong Premier League interest in Bellingham, who could seek a transfer away from Real Madrid if he is unable to re-establish himself as a regular starter in the coming months.

“Of course Premier League clubs are going to be interested. There’s obviously some sort of an issue at Real Madrid, whether it’s just to do with the recent injury and he’s working his way back to full fitness, or it’s something else.

“He was left out of the England squad because he hasn’t been playing regularly for Madrid. Obviously that leads to speculation, even if it is as simple as he’s still just recovering.

“Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world, there’s no doubt about that, and when he’s in the England squad he’s consistently one of the best players for England. So of course, clubs are going to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League, as a number of them were before his move to Madrid.

“If he’s struggling to get in the team or there are some issues adapting to life under a new manager, maybe the possibility will come up for him to move.”

Premier League clubs may be keen, but it is very unlikely that Real Madrid will consider selling him anytime soon. He may have struggled for starts recently, but it is simply a case of him being eased back in after two months out injured – which included not having a pre-season.