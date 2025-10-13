The reason why Liverpool are clear favourites in Antoine Semenyo race

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The competition is intensifying for Antoine Semenyo, and Liverpool appear to hold a promising edge in the chase, according to Football Insider.

The Bournemouth attacker has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs, but insiders suggest that Liverpool’s ties with Bournemouth through Sporting Director Richard Hughes could give them a critical advantage.

With Semenyo in sparkling form and Bournemouth raising their asking price, the race to land the forward could get intense next year.

Semenyo’s performances this season have drawn widespread attention. With six goals and three assists across all competitions, he has become one of the more compelling attacking options outside the traditional elite.

The Cherries, wary of losing a prized asset, are bracing themselves for offers, multiple reports indicate interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and more.

Bournemouth are already adjusting their valuation accordingly, pushing the attacker’s price well above £80 million.

Why Liverpool have advantage in Semenyo race

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“Yeah, well look, there’s no surprise that some of these biggest clubs in England are looking at Semenyo.

“Liverpool, we know their links with Bournemouth through Richard Hughes, the sporting director, that might give them a big advantage over the other interested clubs.

“Manchester United showed some interest in Semenyo in the summer, and Tottenham also showed a bit of an interest as well.

“I’m sure Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal would all consider Semenyo, and Bournemouth are bracing themselves for interest in him.

“I don’t see a move happening in January just due to the price tag that would it take to get him out of Bournemouth.”

Bournemouth are in a strong position with Semenyo

His recent contract renewal, signing a new five-year deal in July, gives Bournemouth security, but doesn’t necessarily rule out departure.

While the club currently has no immediate intention to part ways, they may be tempted by a bid that checks all the boxes.

What sets Liverpool apart is not just their interest, but the relationship dynamics at play. Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s Sporting Director, has a strong rapport with Bournemouth, having worked closely in past dealings.

That familiarity, insiders believe, could smooth negotiations and serve as a differentiator when multiple clubs line up.

